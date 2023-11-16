Number Of Residents Back To Their Native Lands In Azerbaijan's Zabukh (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16.
Another group of
former internally displaced persons was sent to the village of
Zabukh of Lachin district, Trend reports.
Another group of citizens was sent from the Gobu Park 3
residential complex in the Garadagh district of Baku on November
16. At this stage, another 5 families (23 people) moved to the
village of Zabukh.
Thus, until today, a permanent settlement in the village of
Zabukh has been provided for 46 families - 188 people.
MENAFN16112023000187011040ID1107433719
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.