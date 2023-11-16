Number Of Residents Back To Their Native Lands In Azerbaijan's Zabukh (PHOTO/VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Another group of former internally displaced persons was sent to the village of Zabukh of Lachin district, Trend reports.

Another group of citizens was sent from the Gobu Park 3 residential complex in the Garadagh district of Baku on November 16. At this stage, another 5 families (23 people) moved to the village of Zabukh.

Thus, until today, a permanent settlement in the village of Zabukh has been provided for 46 families - 188 people.