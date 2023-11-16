Territorial Defense Soldiers Hit Russia's Msta-S Howitzer, Grad MLRS With Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Members of the territorial defense brigade from in Lviv region hit Russia's Msta-S self-propelled howitzer and Grad multiple launch rocket system using kamikaze drones in the Kupiansk sector.



The press service of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted this on Facebook and shared the corresponding video, Ukrinform reports.

“Combat drone operators of the 103rd territorial defense brigade from Lviv region hit an enemy Msta-S self-propelled howitzer and Grad with drones in the Kupiansk direction," the report says.

The Territorial Defense noted that soldiers had to deploy several kamikaze drones to severely damage enemy military equipment.

As Ukrinform reported, since February 24, 2022, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have eliminated about 314,290 Russian invaders.