Zhovkva Invites Paraguay To Join Implementation Of Peace Formula

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Ihor Zhovkva, held a conversation via video conference with the Minister - Secretary General of the Office of the President of Paraguay, Lea Raquel Giménez Duarte.

According to the President's Office , the parties discussed the implementation of the agreements reached during the conversation between the Presidents of Ukraine and Paraguay on November 9 this year.

Ihor Zhovkva thanked the Paraguayan side for providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine and for its consistent support of our country within international organizations.

It is noted that in order to increase the presence of the Ukrainian state in the region, the interlocutors discussed the possibility of organizing a Ukraine – Latin America Summit.

"The Ukraine – Latin America Summit would be a new step in our country's relations with the countries of the region," emphasized Ihor Zhovkva.

The parties also coordinated the positions of Ukraine and Paraguay on the eve of upcoming international events.

As reported by Ukrinform, on November 9, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the Peace Formula and joint work on international platforms with President of Paraguay Santiago Peña.

Photo: President's Office