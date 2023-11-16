Ukraine, UK To Create Techbridge For Ukraine's Tech Sector Development

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine and the Department of Business and Trade of the UK Government signed a memorandum on the launch of a tech bridge between the countries for the joint implementation of projects.
According to the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the UK-UA TechBridge will facilitate the exchange of experience between Ukrainian and UK tech companies, and help implement joint large-scale projects, including with international partners.
In addition, by participating in the project, Ukrainian businesses, including small and medium-sized ones, will have more opportunities to attract investments and participate in grant programs. Read also:
The memorandum on the creation of a tech bridge was concluded at the Web Summit. The official launch of the UK-UA TechBridge is planned in the near future, the ministry said.
As reported, on November 13-16, Lisbon is hosting the biggest tech event of the year - Web Summit 2023. As many as 24 Ukrainian IT companies are participating in the summit.
