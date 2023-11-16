Türkiye 'Neutralizes' 3 PKK/YPG Terrorists In Northern Iraq

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish security forces“neutralized” three PKK/YPG terrorists
in northern Iraq near the Turkish border, the National Defense
Ministry said on Wednesday, Azernews reports,
citing Anadolu Agency.
Terror members were "neutralized" in Operation Claw-Lock zone,
the ministry said in a statement.
Turkish authorities use the term“neutralized” to imply the
terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.
PKK terrorists often hide out across the border in northern Iraq
to plot terror attacks in Türkiye.
Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the
PKK terror group's hideouts in the Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan
regions of northern Iraq, located near the Turkish border.
It was preceded by two operations - Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle -
launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding in northern Iraq and
plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.
In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the
PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU
- has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people,
including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the terrorist
PKK's Syrian branch.
MENAFN16112023000195011045ID1107433712
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.