Can Azerbaijan Become Hub For Export Of Green Energy To Europe And China?

Qabil Ashirov
Green energy, the promising sector of the future, gradually
gaining momentum in Azerbaijan's agenda. As is known, Baku kicked
off the initiative to supply 30 percent of its electricity from
renewable sources and to export 4 GW of energy to Europe through
the cables passing the Black Sea by 2030. Regarding the issue, the
“Agreement on a strategic partnership in the field of green energy
development and transmission between the Governments of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary” was signed
in Bucharest on December 17, 2022.
It seems Azerbaijan is not going to limit itself only to
generating and exporting green energy, but also the country intends
to turn into the hub of green energy by transferring the
electricity produced in Central Asia through its territories.
Regarding it, on November 14, 2023, Azerbaijan signed a joint
communiqué with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan over transferring
electricity generated from renewable sources in the said countries
to Europe.
This sector is very important for Azerbaijan to diversify its
exports heavily dependent on oil and gas, but it is so ambitious
project that poses some questions as well.
As is known, previously the Central Asian countries faced big
challenges when they tried to export their oil and gas to the
European Markets. Could these countries encounter the same problems
in the future? Besides, China and India are emerging markets with
over US20 trillion in Asia. If somehow, Azerbaijan connects with
the Central Asian electricity grid, can it export its electricity
to said countries?
Commenting to Azernews on the issue, economic expert Natig
Jafali emphasized the importance of the project, saying that many
international financial institutions, organizations, and banks are
interested in this type of project as it looks much more attractive
to them.
“That is why there will not be a serious problem in finding
financial sources. It will even be possible to get access to credit
in very favorable conditions. Also, this initiative is one of the
directions of joining the South Caucasus to the European [market]
or greater cooperation of the South Caucasus with Europe in energy
and other fields. Therefore, the countries of the European Union
take a deep interest in this project, and I think that this project
has a better future,” Natig Jafarly said.
He also underscored that in the future, it is possible to ensure
the participation of all South Caucasus countries in the same
projects. For example, if Armenia will not hesitate to sign the
peace treaty I think that it also has the opportunity to join this
project through Azerbaijan in the future. For this, Armenia needs
to establish normal neighborly relations with Azerbaijan.
As for obstacles before the Central Asian countries to export
energy to the European Markets, the economist noted that it is
inconvincible. He pointed out that Russia hindered the delivery of
oil and gas produced from Central Asia to Azerbaijan and its
transport to Europe through the infrastructure created and
moderated by Azerbaijan. He reminded that in addition to the the
status of the Caspian Sea, the environmental protocol was signed
regarding the construction of communications with the bottom of the
Caspian Sea. Based on this environmental protocol, Russia tried to
obstruct the access of Central Asian oil and gas to the European
market.
“But this is a different project. Because certain cables such as
internet lines, pass under the Caspian Sea. It is also possible to
lay electric lines along with them. I do not think that Russia will
object to it because oil and gas are a strategic issue for them.
However, it is worth noting that as a result of the steps taken by
Azerbaijan together with other countries, it was able to evade the
obstacles related to oil and gas. For example, Kazakh oil is
brought to Baku by tankers and then transported to Europe through
BTC. Besides, Azerbaijan inked reverse gas contracts with
Turkmenistan via Iran, and so on. All this indicates that
Azerbaijan can overcome these obstacles as a result of its
successful policy,” N. Jafarli said.
Regarding exporting Azerbaijan's green energy to China and
India, the economist said that it is technically impossible.
However, he added that cooperation in other energy sectors is
possible. Natig Jafarli thinks that the Azerbaijani state can take
certain steps in this regard.
“But when it comes to electricity, it can be a more expensive
project. However, it should be noted that those countries have the
opportunity to join the routes provided by Azerbaijan. If a big hub
emerges here in the future, those countries can join this hub, but
in the opposite direction is not very logical. Because the power
and volume of electricity produced by Azerbaijan can only be enough
to deliver it to Europe,” the expert concluded.
