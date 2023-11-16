Bangladesh Parliamentary Elections To Be Held On Jan 7: Chief Election Commissioner

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DHAKA, Nov 16 (NNN-BSS) – Bangladesh's Chief Election Commissioner, Kazi Habibul Awal, said yesterday that, the country's 12th parliamentary elections will be held on Jan 7.

Awal made the announcement in a televised speech to the nation.

According to the schedule, poll aspirants will have to submit their nomination papers by Nov 30. And the last date for withdrawing candidature is fixed on Dec 17. Candidates can start campaigning for election from Dec 18.

Unveiling the polls schedule, Awal urged all political parties to join the election.– NNN-BSS

