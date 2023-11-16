Masters Of The Game.....

               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
11/16/2023 12:18:51 AM

Football star David Beckham made a surprise appearance at the Cricket World Cup semi-final in India

“What an incredible atmosphere... Thanks to @unicef and @sachintendulkar for making me so welcome at the Cricket World Cup 🏏🏆 These fans have such amazing energy 👏🏼” David Beckham said on Facebook.

