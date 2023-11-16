Israel Is Winning And Will Prevail In Gaza War

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The armed wing of Hamas, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, has an estimated 30,000 to 40,000 fighters. Israel's careful and casualty-averse campaign in Northern Gaza can't kill all of them. It doesn't have to.

In a 2016 study , I showed that even the most fanatical fighting forces crumble after 30% are dead. The 30% rule applies across all major modern conflicts, including the Thirty Years War, the Napoleonic Wars, the American Civil War and the First and Second World Wars of the last century.

The Israel Defense Force (IDF) has already killed several thousand Hamas fighters, according to Israeli cabinet minister Ron Dermer. That is, the IDF has already accomplished a quarter to a third of the killing required to disable Hamas as a military force.

It is impossible to tell how many Hamas fighters are hiding in the organization's immense tunnel network, reportedly longer than the London Underground, and how many have dropped their weapons and joined the estimated 1.7 million Gazans headed to refugee camps in the south of the 40-kilometer strip.

Flushing out and killing several thousand Hamas fighters ensconced in tunnels is slow and difficult work, but not particularly challenging for a modern army with advanced armor, drones and electronic surveillance. The fact that only 46 Israeli soldiers have been killed during the Gaza ground campaign indicates that the IDF is cautious and casualty-averse.

There is no quick way to mop up a military organization with ample underground space to hide. By the same token, a fighting force in hiding has limited opportunity to ambush a well-prepared modern army that is prepared to destroy every standing structure in an urban environment.

Israeli Major General (ret) Yaakov Amidror acknowledged an intelligence failure on October 7, but cautions that“the IDF did recover in an impressive manner.”

“The shift to a ground offensive aimed at destroying Hamas was conducted in a very orderly fashion and the army and navy used well the period of waiting, during which time the air force was intensively engaged in the Gaza Strip. Combined arms operations have peeled off Hamas defensive layers and the IDF now operates in the

urban core of Gaza City, in preparation for taking over the Hamas command and control centers,” Amidror said.

Several media outlets have quoted US officials warning that Israel has a limited time to complete its Gaza operation before world sympathy shifts away from the Israelis, who suffered 1,200 murdered and 240 abducted in the October 7 Hamas raid, and toward Palestinian civilian victims. The constraints on Israel's freedom of action, though, are exaggerated.