Unimart Opens Outlet In Sylhet

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Popular superstore Unimart, a subsidiary of the United Group, opened a new outlet at Ambarkhana Point in Sylhet on November 4.

Foreign Minis-ter Dr AK Abdul Momen, United Group Chair-man and Ma-naging Director Moinuddin Hasan Rashid, Unimart Chief Executive Officer Murtaza Zaman and other dignitaries from Sylhet were present at the inauguration ceremony, said a release.

This marks Unimart's first venture outside of the capital Dhaka in Bangladesh.

The outlet features a comprehensive selection of the group's renowned brands, including Unimart, Chef's Table, Crisp, Indulge and the Wellbeing pharmacy chain, conveniently housed under one roof.

Encompassing an expansive area of nearly 1 lac sqft in the heart of Sylhet, this all-in-one outlet ensures a diverse range of products and a commitment to top-notch quality, added the release.

The new outlet showcases a blend of local and imported products, while also hosting a selection of premium lifestyle brands.

For culinary enthusiasts, a dedicated chef's table offers a delightful array of local and internationally acclaimed food brands, all conveniently available under one roof.

Additionally, the Unimart outlet boasts a separate kids zone, providing the little ones with entertainment, concluded the release.