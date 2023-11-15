Babar Azam Steps Down As Pakistan Captain

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 15 Nov 2023, 5:40 PM
Last updated: Wed 15 Nov 2023, 5:57 PM
Babar Azam stepped down as cricket captain of the Pakistan team in all formats.
The 29-year-old made the announcement in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
"Today, I am stepping down as the captain of Pakistan in all formats. It's a difficult decision but I feel it is a right time for this call," he said in the post.
"I will continue to represent Pakistan as a player in all three formats. I am here to support the new captain and the team with my experience and dedication," he added.
ALSO READ:
India-New Zealand World Cup semifinal hit by 'pitch switch' controversy
India superstar Virat Kohli makes history, hits 50th ODI century
MENAFN15112023000049011007ID1107433087
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.