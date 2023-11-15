Exclusive: South Africa Might Spring A Surprise Against Australia, Says Ramiz Raja

( MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The 1992 World Cup winner says Australia have the champions' mentality, but South Africa are capable of challenging them By Team KT

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.