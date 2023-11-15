ISX Financial EU PLC Appoints New Board Director - Paul Barnes

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

ISX Financial EU PLC ("ISX Financial"), a leader in electronic money services, is excited to announce the recent appointment of Mr. Paul Barnes as a new member of its board of directors. This appointment follows the approval from the Eurosystem Central Bank of Cyprus as ISX Financial's regulator.With a rich career spanning over three decades, Mr. Barnes brings to ISX Financial a wealth of experience in international business, specifically in venture development across the financial services and technology sectors. His expertise in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities is particularly noteworthy, positioning him as an asset to the company's strategic planning and growth initiatives.Nikogiannis Karantzis, CEO of ISX Financial EU PLC said "ISX Financial is thrilled to have Paul Barnes formally join our board of directors, following the Central Bank of Cyprus's Approval. His exceptional track record and profound expertise in both financial services and technology align perfectly with our strategic direction. We are confident that Paul's broad experience and particular expertise will significantly contribute to our journey towards innovative excellence and robust growth."Previously, Mr. Barnes has held significant roles including executive and non-executive director positions. Notably, he has been a part of Tristel PLC (LON:TSTL), a healthcare company listed on the LSE AIM market. His contributions there as Chairman of the Company and Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee have been instrumental.In addition to his new role at ISX Financial, Mr. Barnes serves as an independent director with an ASX listed company specializing in cutting-edge wireless technology, including waveforms and public mobile radio solutions.Mr. Barnes's professional credentials are equally impressive. He is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and a Member of the UK's Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment. His expertise in financial regulations and compliance is further underscored by his role as a director at the FCA regulated ISX Financial UK Ltd since September 2020.







ISX Financial EU PLC is a 'banktech' company that leverages its own technology to provide financial services to merchants across the EEA & UK.

The company's combined payments stack and infrastructure provides a complete end-to-end transactional banking, FX, remittance and payment processing capability.



ISXMoney's multi-Currency IBAN accounts coupled with PaidBy Bank instant open banking provide merchants with a tailored payment solution to reach any UK or EEA bank account holders.

ISX Financial's consumer product "flykk" is a digital wallet that combines all its financial technology and infrastructure to create a retail product. flykk(R) is a two-sided network developed on ISX's own platform that links both merchants and consumers around the globe to facilitate the processing of payment transactions. flykk(R) allows customers to use their account for both purchase and paying for goods, as well as to transfer and withdraw funds, with the benefits of a Diners card for point of sale transactions.

ISX Financial's subsidiary Probanx(R) also develops payment infrastructure for third parties, and provides connectivity to central banks, banks around the world and major card schemes.





















