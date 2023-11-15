Shiba Inu (SHIB), Polygon (MATIC), And Meme Moguls (MGLS): Top Tokens To Invest In Q4 2024?

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) 2024 has been forecasted to be a major year for the crypto industry. One potential reason is the possibility of a crypto bull run which could set the market ablaze.

Luckily, three coins have emerged as the best tokens to invest in -- they include Shiba Inu, Polygon, and Meme Moguls.

Shiba Inu's price has formed a V-shape, on the daily chart, a sign of a market recovery. According to CoinMarketCap, the Shiba Inu token is priced at $0.00000824, after declining by 3.58%. The recent Shiba Inu crypto rally paused at the $0.0000085 resistance level despite the increase in trading activity.

This suggests that there is still a lot of selling pressure. This resistance might be because some short-term traders have sold their holdings to take profits. However, this consolidation phase could be an opportunity for buyers to regain their upward trend.

If this pattern plays out, the Shiba Inu coin price could cross the $0.0000085 resistance to $0.00001138. Meanwhile, analysts have given a Shiba Inu forecast of between $0.000098 and $0.000115 in Q4 2024.

Polygon Whales Accumulating MATIC Tokens

Polygon's MATIC has experienced a notable price surge in recent weeks, reaching new price levels. According to Santiment, this upward trend was caused by whale accumulation of Polygon coins. Santiment highlighted that these whale wallets contain between 100,000 and 10 million MATIC tokens.

The increased accumulation of the Polygon crypto has led to higher buying pressure. Consequently, this has caused a major price increase, thanks to the bullish sentiment in the wider market. The Polygon price was $0.8279 after recording a 24.8% increase on the weekly chart.

Likewise, the Polygon market cap and trading volume have increased in the past three weeks. Meanwhile, two events that could affect the polygon price in 2024 are its upcoming Polygon 2.0 and then Bitcoin's halving. The Polygon value is predicted to reach as high as $4.17.

Meme Moguls (MGLS): Analysts Forecasts 1,000% Price Surge

Meme Moguls (MGLS) is an exciting upcoming project that aims to create the world's first meme-backed stock market/exchange. This innovative platform is set to launch an engaging ecosystem. To begin with, let us explore the different features offered by the Meme Moguls ecosystem.

There's the Moguls Exchange Trading Platform, which lets you trade meme-based assets. Then, there is the Meme Moguls Fantasy Trader section, where you can compete with fellow moguls for rewards and prizes. Another exciting aspect is Mogul Land, a metaverse world where users can mine tokens and participate in liquidity pools.

In addition, the platform would offer a staking mechanism that rewards you with more tokens. All you have to do is stake your $MGLS. Other than earning opportunities, Meme Moguls also has an active community. Very active members can look forward to exclusive rewards and valuable NFTs, which are tradeable on Opensea.

The platform promises engaging gameplay and tournaments where you can participate and earn extra rewards. Currently, the price of $MGLS tokens is just $0.001 during its presale phase. Interestingly, analysts predict that the price of $MGLS could increase by 1000% by the end of the presale.



