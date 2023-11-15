Gov't Reaffirms Jordan's Firm Stance On War Against Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of Government Communications Muhannad Mubaidin on Tuesday reaffirmed the Kingdom's unwavering position on the Israeli war against the Gaza Strip.

During a telephone interview with the Jordan TV's morning programme Yawm Jadid (A new day), Mubaidin said that the Kingdom, is committed to its diplomatic and humanitarian endeavours in aiding the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Mubaidin, who is also the government spokesperson, highlighted Jordan's contributions, under Royal directives, including dispatching relief food and medical assistance to the besieged strip.

The minister also highlighted the shared position between the government and the wider public on the war on Gaza, commending the solidarity Jordanians were showing to the brotherly Palestinians in the nationwide marches and vigils they organised.

Noting that most protesters followed the government guidelines, the minister said that around 25 people have been arrested for assaulting public security officers or vandalising public and private property.

He also said that some individuals have been arrested for planning protests on the Jordan Valley border area.



As for the Jordanian Field Hospital in the Gaza Strip, the minister stressed that the facility has been operating in the Palestinian coastal enclave since 2009 adding,“Despite intense war and Israeli raids in northern Gaza, the hospital, supported by the Royal Air Force medical supply airdrops, has treated over 800 cases in the past week.”



