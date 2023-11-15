Mps Condemn Israeli Raid On Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital, Demand International Investigation

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Lawmakers on Wednesday condemned the Israeli troops' raid on Al Shifa hospital in Gaza as a "flagrant" violation of international law, holding Israel responsible for the safety of civilians and medical staff at the embattled facility.



During a session on Wednesday, MPs also proposed the formation of fact-finding international mission to investigate violations at Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital.

They also called for dispatching more medical assistance to Gaza and the occupied West Bank, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



Attending the session, Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh confirmed that Jordan, led by His Majesty King Abdullah, has defended Gaza and the Palestinian cause since the war broke out. He said that His Majesty's efforts have contributed to changing the world's opinion and narrative on the war.

Khasawneh said the wider public, the executive authority, Parliament, political parties, professional associations and trade unions and civil society organisations civil society all share the same position on the war on Gaza.



"All Jordanians are united and supporting His Majesty's position which calls for ending the war and exposing the war crimes that Israel is committing against Palestinians in Gaza," Khasawneh said.

The immunity granted to Israel by certain international powers should be revoked, Khasawneh said, noting that this immunity protects Israel from being held accountable for violations of international law, international humanitarian law and international legitimacy.



He added that Jordan's discourse on Israeli aggression and crimes against civilians in Gaza is ethical, humanitarian and legal.



"It is contrast to the incitement falsely alleged by some Israeli circles.

The inflammatory discourse threatening the use of nuclear weapons and the expulsion of Palestinians emanates from Israeli officials.”

Khasawneh warned against certain rumours being spread by the "fifth column" in an attempt to introduce discord and misdirect public attention, citing the unfounded allegations circulating about the presence of a wall and barbed wire around the Jordanian field hospital, and underlined the collective responsibility to firmly counter these efforts.





