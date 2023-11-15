Funding The Arts: Government Initiatives Support Local Art Communities

(MENAFN- USA Art News) Art plays an incredibly important role in society and is a generator of prosperity. Art undoubtedly requires Government Initiatives and investment from the state. We want to dedicate this post to groups that support public investment in the arts and their benefits to both society and public policy.

Leading public sector organizations have identified the arts as part of public policy. These include:



the National Governors Association;

the National Conference of State Legislatures;

the United States Conference of Mayors; the Education Commission of the States.

American taxpayers support increased federal funding of the arts. Businessmen, economists, developers, government officials, and civic leaders joined with parents, educators, and community leaders to promote public policies that strengthen the arts. They do this because they recognize the benefits that communities receive when government helps develop a sustainable arts sector.

Let's figure out what benefits society receives from the development of the art sector. The main benefits include:



Economic development. The arts create jobs and generate tax revenue. A strong arts sector is an economic asset that stimulates business activity, attracts tourism and expands the state's workforce and tax base. The arts have been proven to be a successful and sustainable strategy for revitalizing rural areas, cities and communities struggling with poverty;

Educational Benefits: The arts develop children's imagination and promote success in school, improving performance in many subjects. They provide the critical thinking, communication and innovation skills needed for a productive 21st century workforce;

Health and Well-Being. The arts promote physical, mental, and emotional health by promoting healing processes and promoting well-being. Art therapy is a medically and economically effective treatment tool for older adults, children, and people with trauma, including military personnel and veterans;

Quality of life. The arts also support a strong democracy by engaging citizens in civil dialogue, providing forums for discussing important issues, and encouraging collective problem-solving;

Contribution to the small-business sector. Many nonprofit arts organizations are also small businesses and play an important role in training artists and developing creative enterprises; The gravitational pull of culture on neighborhoods. Cultural sites and events attract not only artists, but also families, travelers, and businessmen. Local art communities create jobs and stimulate commerce, all of which help revitalize neighborhoods, attract a diverse population, and strengthen communities.

To benefit from these creative placemaking effects, strong support from the public sector and government initiatives is required. Creativity is part of any nation's competitive advantage in a global marketplace.

Best Small Art Towns in the USA

Local Art Communities have come to epitomize rural cultural coolness. Here you can enjoy the opening of art galleries and performances by local musicians. Local art communities are the kind of places where people can find a true sense of community.

The USA is the country which is brimming with plenty of artistic places to be explored. We offer you the list of the best small art towns in the US to visit for a unique art experience that rivals even America's most famous art cities.

Madrid, New Mexico

Located on New Mexico's Turquoise Trail, it's one of America's best art cities. It boasts many galleries where you can see various forms of art, including photography, sculptures, ceramics, and paintings. Some of the best places to visit include the Calliope Fine Arts and Crafts Gallery, the Indigo Gallery, the Alchemy Studio, and the Kevin Shaffer Photography Studio.

North Adams, Massachusetts

North Adams is recognized for its wonderful art scene, which features incredible street art where vacationers can explore some of the most breathtaking pieces from local talents.

Abingdon, Virginia

Here, visitors can explore three incredible art galleries, artist studios, a classroom, and a warehouse. Home to the Barter Theater, Virginia's most famous stage, the city's artistic features can be seen almost anywhere.

Eureka Springs, Arkansas

Eureka Springs is brimming with some of the most impressive museums and galleries in Arkansas. Here, you can explore art pieces from several local artists. Actually, the town is home to more than 400 talented working artists.

Fort Bragg, California

Fort Bragg is among the best US towns for art lovers. In this art town, you will find art galleries and murals, with amazing artistic features, including wood sculptures and photography. It is home to one of the premier arts centers in the state, Pacific Textile Arts, which opened in 1993 and is dedicated to supporting, disseminating, and celebrating fiber arts in California.