Cannabisnewsbreaks Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Continues To Advance Patented Dehydratech(TM)

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, is steadily advancing its patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology for a growing range of applications including oral nicotine, hypertension, antivirals, human hormone therapy, diabetes and more. Through previous clinical trials, DehydraTECH-processed CBD has shown its ability to lower blood pressure in patients over multiple weeks.“That we were able to lower blood pressure in our patient population over multiple weeks using DehydraTECH-CBD is an exceptional discovery, given that previous studies by others using other oral CBD formulations have failed to evidence this sustained benefit,” a recent article quotes Lexaria CEO Chris Bunka as saying.“This success has been replicated in other studies, most notably diabetes. In Lexaria's pre-clinical diabetes study, DIAB-A22-1, conducted in obese diabetic-conditioned animals, DehydraTECH-CBD yielded successful results showing positive impacts on blood glucose levels, overall body weight, locomotor activity, in addition to triglyceride and blood urea nitrogen levels... Lexaria's DehydraTECH has also proven its superiority and advantage over traditional oral delivery methods in the nicotine replacement market... 'Within just five short years of R&D and product development, Lexaria has been able to develop an oral nicotine product that meets or exceeds the performance of the world's leading existing brands,' noted Mr. Bunka.”

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria's patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH(TM), improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream through oral delivery. Since 2016, DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids, antiviral drugs, PDE5 inhibitors and more. DehydraTECH has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 37 patents granted and many patents pending worldwide. For more information, visit the company's website at

