Sheikha Moza Attends 'Peace In Palestine' Summit In Istanbul

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Education Above All Foundation, and SDG advocate, participated Wednesday in a high-level summit entitled "United for Peace in Palestine".

Hosted in Istanbul by the Turkish First Lady, Emine Erdogan, the summit brought together first ladies and government officials from around the globe to stand in solidarity with the people of Palestine and call for a ceasefire.

Her Highness Sheikha Moza thanked Emine Erdogan for her staunch and unwavering support of the Palestinian people. She applauded all those who raise their voice in support of the people of Palestine and their cause, particularly in the face of threats of silencing, misinformation and false news. She encouraged global supporters of Palestine to "counter false narratives, whether through the media, through intellectual or cultural means, or through official channels". She urged everyone to "promote the truth wherever we can".

Her Highness Sheikha Moza detailed the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza strip stating: "According to the WHO, a child dies in Gaza every 10 minutes, which means that by the time I conclude my speech a child will have lost his life, and by the end of this session, a further 18 children will be dead."

She emphasised the moral imperative to provide immediate humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, noting, "For as long as two opposing intentions exist - the intention to build and the intention to destroy - there is no other option for us - whether moral, legal or ethical - but to stand with those who intend to build. For Qatar's part, we will continue to support the education sector in Gaza through the Education Above All Foundation."

Her Highness Sheikha Moza commended the role played by Qatar. "A bright image of Qatar will be preserved in the memory of Arab and Qatari generations. It may be a small country in population and size, but it is great in its ambition, morals, and principles."

She concluded the speech stating: "All that we do, we do for the people of Gaza, but it can never be as much as is owed to them. At this wretched moment in history, the people of Gaza represent the dignity of the ummah."

Emine Erdogan condemned the ongoing aggression in Gaza stating "What we are witnessing today is not a war; This is an attempt to impose a world order in which only the strongest and cruelest survive and other lives can be easily wasted."

MENAFN15112023000067011011ID1107432784