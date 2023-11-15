Lyondellbasell Collaborates On Innovative Paving Project Using Recycled Plastic

(MENAFN- 3BL) LAKE CHARLES, La., November 15, 2023, /3BL/ - LyondellBasell along with the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) announced the use of the equivalent of 520,000 plastic retail bags to pave 4,875 square yards of parking lot at the Louisiana Integrated PolyEthylene JV LLC. The project utilized 8,000 pounds of LyondellBasell CirculenRecover polymers, made from plastic waste using a mechanical recycling process. The asphalt project is an example of LyondellBasell's commitment to end plastic waste in the environment that would otherwise end up in landfills or incineration.

“LyondellBasell continues to advance sustainability and fosters innovative solutions that will transform the plastics industry,” said Armando Lara, site manager of the Louisiana Integrated PolyEthylene JV Site.“Projects like this are exciting testaments to the capabilities we have to reuse products through recycling that would otherwise go to waste.”

This is the second project LyondellBasell has completed with PLASTICS to reuse recycled polymers in paving projects at manufacturing facilities that we own and operate.

“With the completion of their second plastic to asphalt project, LyondellBasell is demonstrating true leadership and commitment to ending plastic waste in the environment. The Plastic to Asphalt program continues to grow as companies choose to substitute traditional paving methods, which utilize fossil fuels, for the use of recycled polymer technologies. The projects showcase the versatility of recycled polymers and their use in diverse applications, such as construction and building projects,” said PLASTICS' Vice President of Sustainability, Patrick Krieger.

In June of 2020, PLASTICS announced the completion of research on a new formulation of asphalt binder using the“Dry Process.” This formulation offers many of the same benefits of traditional polymer-modified asphalt, including improved strength properties, and increased lifespan, at a decreased cost.

###

About LyondellBasell

We are LyondellBasell – a leader in the global chemical industry creating solutions for everyday sustainable living. Through advanced technology and focused investments, we are enabling a circular and low carbon economy. Across all we do, we aim to unlock value for our customers, investors, and society. As one of the world's largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies, we develop, manufacture and market high-quality and innovative products for applications ranging from sustainable transportation and food safety to clean water and quality healthcare. For more information, please visit or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.

About Plastics Industry Association

The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) is the only organization that supports the entire plastics supply chain, including Equipment Suppliers, Material Suppliers, Processors and Recyclers, representing over one million workers in our $468 billion U.S. industry. PLASTICS advances the priorities of our members who are dedicated to investing in technologies that improve capabilities and advances in recycling and sustainability and providing essential products that allow for the protection and safety of our lives. Since 1937, PLASTICS has been working to make its members, and the sixth largest U.S. manufacturing industry, more globally competitive while supporting circularity through educational initiatives, industry-leading insights and events, convening opportunities and policy advocacy, including the largest plastics trade show in the Americas, NPE2024: The Plastics Show .