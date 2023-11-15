Cintas Opens New Cleanroom Facility In Milwaukee Area

(MENAFN- 3BL) MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., November 15, 2023 /3BL/ - Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) today held a grand opening ceremony at its newest Cleanroom facility, located outside of Milwaukee.

The state-of-the-art facility in Menomonee Falls creates additional capacity in Cintas' national Cleanroom footprint.

>> Media Use Images & Video (Dropbox): Download Here

The new Milwaukee-area facility will support high-growth and innovation industries in the region, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical device manufacturing, compounding pharmacies, electronics manufacturing, aerospace and defense, nanotechnology, semiconductor, automotive and optics, among other industries.

“Cleanroom is an exciting, growing business for us, and we're especially excited to expand our resources in the Upper Midwest where we already have a long, successful history,” said Nick Grote, Cintas Cleanroom Regional Business Director.“This new Menomonee Falls location was built to support the growth of high-tech and innovation industries in the region, as well as the vast network of technology, research, and development operations throughout the Upper Midwest, the North Central region of the U.S. and Canada.

“As we've seen in the last 18 to 24 months, innovation- and research-based industries are expanding quickly around North America. We're excited that we can service these important industries and meet their very specific needs as they continue to innovate for our collective future,” Grote added.

Local Job Creation

The Menomonee Falls Cleanroom facility has immediate openings for 10-15 new jobs and expects to add an additional 15-20 employees during the next 2-4 months. The facility already employs 40 people.

Job openings are available at cintas, and job seekers can also register their interest in Cleanroom and other local Cintas positions on the site.

“Cintas has been doing business in Wisconsin for more than 30 years, and we're excited to continue growing our operations with so many new jobs at this location,” said Mark Brede, General Manager of the Menomonee Falls Cleanroom.

What Are Cintas Cleanrooms?

Cintas Cleanrooms use a highly specialized laundering process with strict standard operating procedures and stringent requirements that meet and maintain ISO 9001 certification.

The Cleanroom process removes particulates from specialized employee workwear required in highly controlled high-tech manufacturing, research and testing environments.

Cintas' Cleanrooms developed contamination control equipment, systems and technology to meet the stringent requirements of their customers and deliver quality, value and service for industries that require contamination-control solutions for their workwear.

Dedicated Cleanroom quality managers monitor Cintas' Cleanroom facilities as part of a comprehensive total quality management program.

About Cintas Corporation

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get ReadyTM to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers' facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, towels, restroom supplies, workplace water services, first aid and safety products, eye-wash stations, safety training, fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems and alarm service, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

Media Contacts:

Lizz Summers, Cintas Director of Communications – Rental Division | | 513-972-2859