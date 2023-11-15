International Airlines See Scope In India As Aviation Hub

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Foreign airlines have always seen India as a market that feeds their hubs, but that seems to be changing with key foreign carriers from Asia Pacific seeing India becoming an aviation hub, which can be used to connect Africa and the Middle East from their part of the world.
