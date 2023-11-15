Israel-Hamas War Day 42: IDF Finds Evidence Hamas Hid Weapons In Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital. Top 10 Updates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "On the 42nd day of the ongoing conflict, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) uncovered additional evidence pointing to the utilization of hospitals by Hamas. Here are the latest top ten updates on the situation facilities are allegedly being used as operational bases and storage sites for explosives and weapons intended for terrorist activities.

1. Within the MRI building at Shifa Hospital, an operational headquarters, along with weapons and technological equipment, have been discovered, ANI reported. The Israel Air Force's reconnaissance Shaldag Unit, along with special units operating under the command of the IDF's 36th Armoured Division, are actively engaged in targeted operations in the vicinity of Shifa Hospital in Gaza.

Also Read: Israel-Hamas War: 'Will take out Hamas, bring home our hostages', says Netanyahu2. The United Nations Security Council has approved a resolution urging humanitarian pauses in the Gaza conflict and the release of all hostages held by Hamas. This approval comes after four similar measures were blocked in earlier stages of the ongoing war Read: Israel-Hamas War: 'Operation in Gaza will grind to a halt in next 48 hours,' says UN3. Louis Charbonneau, UN director at Human Rights Watch, stated,“The UN Security Council just sent a rare and powerful message to Israel, Hamas and other armed groups that compliance with international humanitarian law is non-negotiable. So far, there has been widespread disregard for civilians by all parties. That the US finally stopped paralyzing the council on Israel and Palestine so this resolution on the plight of children in Gaza could move forward should be a wake-up call to Israeli authorities that global concern, even among its allies, is strong.”Also Read: Israel Hamas war: Kashmiri woman, daughter evacuated from Gaza, says all bombarded in seconds, 'no safe place for us'4. As reported by Reuters, during their meeting in Tehran in early November, Iran's supreme leader conveyed a direct message to the head of Hamas, as reported by three senior officials: There was no advance notice given regarding your October 7 attack on Israel, and Iran will not become involved in the conflict on your behalf Read: Israel-Hamas war: 'Arm Palestinians', Iran President Ebrahim Raisi says at Islamic-Arab summit5. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei informed Ismail Haniyeh, a long-time supporter of Hamas, during their meeting in Tehran in early November that while Iran will continue to offer political and moral support to the group, direct intervention in the conflict will not be pursued, said Iranian and Hamas officials to Reuters familiar with the discussions who requested anonymity to speak candidly.6. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a recent speech to his ruling party, branded Israel as a“terrorist state”, CNN reported. Erdogan said,“Israel is implementing a strategy of total annihilation of a city and its people. I say very clearly and frankly that Israel is a terrorist state.”Also Read: Israel-Hamas war: Biden administration frustrated with Israel as civilians' death toll mounts7. Diplomatic missions, consisting of family members of Israeli hostages held in Gaza and individuals who lost their lives in the October 7 attack perpetrated by Hamas, have been initiated by Israel's Diaspora Affairs and Foreign Ministries, ANI reported. These missions are now expanding and reaching Latin America, with the first mission arriving in Mexico earlier this week.8. Israeli forces, two and a half weeks after deploying tanks and ground troops into northern Gaza, conducted a search on Wednesday at a hospital where they allege Hamas militants are operating, AP reported Read: Israel-Hamas war: Could this war benefit Russia and China while Western nations support Israel9. According to Mohammed Zaqout, the director of hospitals in Gaza, Israeli tanks entered the medical compound, and soldiers entered various buildings, including the emergency and surgery departments, which also house intensive care units, AP reported.10. On Wednesday, a total of 644 individuals crossed from Gaza into Egypt through the Rafah border, as reported by Wael Abou Omar, the Hamas spokesperson for the border crossing. Among them were 587 dual nationals, 37 individuals who were either injured or sick, and 20 of their companions, AP reported.(With inputs from agencies)

MENAFN15112023007365015876ID1107432769