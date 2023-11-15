Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: Biden Says Hamas Has 'Headquarters, Weapons' Below Shifa Hospital

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Israel-Hamas war LIVE: On the 42nd day of the war in Gaza, the Israeli Defense Forces have found weapons inside Al-Shifa hospital. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) had encircled Gaza's largest hospital for days and claimed that Hamas militants were hiding inside it. Meanwhile, the United Nations has condemned the actions of Israeli troops for storming Gaza's hospital. Whereas Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Israel“a terrorist state\" in a speech addressing members of the ruling AK Party in Ankara, Israel has said that entry into Gaza's Shifa hospital compound will not mark an end to military operations against Hamas, with many difficult days still to come in the conflict UN said 40 patients died in Shifa hospital on 14 November before Israel said it had entered the hospital compound. Only one hospital in northern Gaza is reportedly still operational at a minimum level, the UN said unleashed its assault on Gaza in response to a cross-border Hamas raid on southern Israel on October 7 in which gunmen killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and took about 240 hostages, according to Israeli tallies. Israel says it has lost 33 soldiers in Gaza officials said 10,812 Gaza residents had been killed as of Thursday, about 40% of them children, in air and artillery strikes are the latest updates on the Israel-Hamas war
MENAFN15112023007365015876ID1107432766
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.