IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Rains In Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada Of Odisha

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted

light to moderate rainfall over parts of Malkangiri, Koraput and Rayagada in Odisha as the low-pressure system concentrates into a depression over the Bay of Bengal. The IMD has said that under its influence, the rainfall activity in several parts of Odisha will begin from midnight and light to moderate rainfall is expected over some parts of Odisha scientist Umashankar Das said, \"If we look at the weather system, yesterday's low-pressure system, which is moving almost north-northwest and concentrating into a depression over west-central Bay of Bengal...Under its influence, we are expecting rainfall activity from midnight today. Light to moderate rainfall is likely over parts of Malkangiri, Koraput and Rayagada.”Also Read | Tamil Nadu rains: Schools, colleges to remain closed in Chennai todayHowever, the weather department has also forecast heavy rainfall in several coastal districts of Odisha and West Bengal over the next 24 hours as the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression Read | Air quality in Delhi remains 'poor' but shows significant improvementTuesday's low-pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman and Nicobar Islands has moved west-northwestwards and concentrated into a depression before laying centred over westcentral Bay of Bengal. This depression is about 510 km southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 650 km south-southeast of Paradip (Odisha) and 790 km south of Digha (West Bengal) at 8.30 am, the IMD said Read | Tamil Nadu rains: IMD issues Orange alert; educational institutions to remain closed. Details hereBy November 18, the depression will intensify into deep depression over north Odisha-West Bengal coasts. \"Thereafter, it would re-curve north-northeastwards and reach over northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast on November 17 morning and off north Odisha-West Bengal coasts on November 18 morning,\" IMD DG Mrunjay Mohapatra said Read | Rain alert! IMD predicts heavy rainfall in THESE south Indian states this weekTherefore, a heavy rainfall warning has been issued at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak and Balasore of Odisha. A heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over Balasore and Bhadrak districts on November 17, the IMD said to the changes in the weather system, isolated heavy rainfall in Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura and Manipur are likely from November 16 to 18.(With agency inputs)

