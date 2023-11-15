Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Host Party For Footballer David Beckham, See Pictures

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Former England football legend and current UNICEF goodwill ambassador David Beckham visited India for the first time and Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja hosted a party for him last night.

David

Beckham traveled to Gujarat, India as part of his UNICEF global ambassador duties. He was also seen at the Wankhede stadium watching the India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 semi-final.



For the party, Soman Kapoor wore a modern-style saree and her husband Anand Ahuja opted for a grey long coat and white pants.



David Beckham opted for an all-black look. How looked dapper in a shirt and pants of the same colour and brown shoes.



Shahid Kapoor attended the party with his wife Mira Rajput and kept his look casual as he wore a denim shirt.



Anil Kapoor looked handsome in a cream colour suit with a white shirt inside. He wore white shoes to complete the look.



Arjun Kapoor arrived at the party in a green shirt, black pants, and a black jacket. He had his hair and beard long.



Harshvardhan Kapoor had all smiles to the paparazzi and looked cool in a plain white shirt and a couple of chains around his neck.



Malaika Arora looked elegant in a white shirt and completed her look with a pair of silver earrings.



Sanjay Kapoor attended the party with his wife Maheep Kapoor and daughter Shanaya Kapoor. Maheep opted for an orange dress while Sanjay went for a blue suit.

