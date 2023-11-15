(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) From Amwaj Media . Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News .

Saudi football 'charm offensive' arrives in Iraq

In front of a raucous crowd in Erbil, underdog Iraqi club Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya has soundly defeated visiting Saudi side Al-Ittihad.

The Nov. 6 game, an Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League clash, was held at Franso Hariri Stadium in the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan.

