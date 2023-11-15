Qatar Condemns Israel's Bombing Of Vicinity Of Jordanian Field Hospital In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Doha, Nov. 15 (Petra) -- Qatar strongly condemned the Israeli bombing near the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza, which injured seven of its staff as they attempted to treat Palestinian citizens injured in an Israeli bombing."This heinous crime is the latest in a long line of Israeli atrocities against hospitals and civilians, and it is a flagrant violation of international laws and agreements, particularly the Fourth Geneva Convention," the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Wednesday in a statement.The Qatari Foreign Ministry expressed full solidarity with Jordan in all political and legal steps taken to address this heinous crime.