Egypt Condemns Israeli Bombing Of Jordanian Field Hospital In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Nov. 15 (Petra) -- Egypt condemned the Israeli occupation forces' bombing of the vicinity of the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza, which resulted in civilian and medical staff injuries, adding to a string of Israeli attacks that violate all international law.An Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement said that the Israeli bombing of the area around the Jordanian field hospital, along with its targeting and invasion of other hospitals and civilian facilities in the Gaza Strip, constitutes a flagrant transgression of international humanitarian law.Egypt urged the international community to take the lead in calling for an end to these violations and the prosecution of those responsible, as well as Israel to fulfill its duties as the occupying power by abstaining from attacks on hospitals and preventing medical personnel from carrying out their jobs.