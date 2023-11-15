Jordan's Envoy In Egypt Visits Gazan Children Who Will Be Transferred To Amman To Receive Cancer Treatment

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Nov. 15 (Petra) -- Jordan's Ambassador to Egypt, Amjad Adaileh, visited a number of Palestinian children with cancer who were evacuated from the Gaza Strip to Egypt to transfer them to the Kingdom to provide them with the necessary treatment at the King Hussein Cancer Center on Wednesday.Under the direction and supervision of His Majesty King Abdullah II and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, the children's transfer to the King Hussein Cancer Center is part of Jordan's support for the Palestinian brothers.During his visit to the (57357) Hospital in Cairo, which specializes in treating cancer patients, Adaileh was briefed on the health condition of these 12 children as the first batch of a group of Gazan children suffering from cancer, and Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh voiced Jordan's readiness to receive them and provide them with medical and therapeutic care.Adaileh checked on their conditions and the level of advanced services provided to them by the hospital. He conveyed to them and their families Jordan's keenness to provide the Palestinians with all possible medical and relief assistance, particularly considering the horrible and abhorrent Israeli attack they are experiencing, which has even affected hospitals and patients.In a meeting with Egyptian Minister of Health and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, who was visiting the hospital, Ambassador Adaileh conveyed Jordan's gratitude for Egypt's efforts in the health and humanitarian domains, as well as for its ongoing collaboration with the Jordanian government to streamline the process of transferring this group of Gazan children, offering complete care for them from the time they arrive in Egypt until they leave for Jordan to finish their treatment at the King Hussein Cancer Center