UN Security Council Adopts Resolution On Humanitarian Pauses In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. The UN Security
Council approved a resolution calling for an urgent and prolonged
humanitarian pause in the fighting in the Gaza Strip, the UN says,
Trend reports.
According to the information, the document was prepared by
Malta. 12 countries voted for the document, and three more
abstained.
At the beginning of the meeting, Permanent Representative of the
Russian Federation Vasily Nebenzya proposed an amendment calling
for an instant truce in the Gaza Strip. Five countries supported
the proposal, one (the United States) voted against it, and nine
abstained. The amendment was not adopted because it did not receive
the required number of votes.
MENAFN15112023000187011040ID1107432424
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.