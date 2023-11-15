Canadian Volunteer Fighter Dies In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Austin Lathlin-Bercier, a 25-year-old Canadian volunteer who had been fighting against Russian invaders since last year, died in Ukraine.

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, this was stated by Maureen Brown, chief of the Opaskwayak Cree Nation, whose traditional territory is located in the north of the Canadian province of Manitoba.

"The Opaskwayak Cree Nation would like to express condolences to Lucy Lathlin and Adam Bercier on the loss of their son, Austin Lathlin-Bercier. Austin was a courageous young man who put his life on the line to help fight the war in Ukraine. Unfortunately, his parents received the call on November 13, 2023, that their son was no longer with us," Brown said.

According to her, Lathlin-Bercier was "bright, compassionate, and extremely brave." He was a graduate of Cadets, the Bold Eagle program and left our community to teach English in Peru. He then made his way to Italy and Romania where he heard about the war in Ukraine.

"He called his mother Lucy and is quoted saying that he has a duty to help defend women and children. He enlisted with the Ukrainian Army right then and began his battle for what he believed is right. He sacrificed everything to help and paid the ultimate price," Brown said.

Lathlin-Bercier is at least the fourth Canadian to die in the war in Ukraine.

Photo: opaskwayak