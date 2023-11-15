Russia Excluded From UNESCO Executive Board - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has been excluded from UNESCO's Executive Board for the first time in history.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on the X social network, Ukrinform reports.

"For the first time in history, Russia has been ousted from the UNESCO Executive Board. The era of Russian influence is over, and rightly so: Russian terrorists have no place at the head of significant international bodies," Zelensky wrote.

He also added that Russia's international role would only continue to weaken.

Earlier reports said that Russian representatives could not take part in the events of the 42nd session of the UNESCO General Conference, which opened in Paris on November 7, due to the late receipt of visas.