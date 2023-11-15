Vice PM Offers To Prolong Social Payments If No Day Care Options Offered For Displaced Children

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Iryna Vereshchuk, the Vice Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, proposes to extend payments to internally displaced families with minor children in regions where free day care facilities are not currently available.

The Ministry reported the news on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"The hotline of the Ministry of Reintegration receives calls from IDPs, women with minor children who live in regions where day care facilities do not operate. Women explain that, because of this, they cannot get a job. Therefore, they are worried about whether their payments will be extended. It is about the monthly accommodation allowance, which amounts UAH 3,000 for persons with disabilities and children and 2,000 hryvnias for all other IDPs," the report reads.

This topic was discussed at the meeting of the Coordination Staff on issues of ensuring the rights and freedoms of IDPs, chaired by Vereshchuk.

In accordance with Government Resolution No. 332, for families from among vulnerable population strata, assistance may be assigned for another six-month period if the family has: children with disabilities; persons who are guardians of a person with a disability; persons of retirement age; persons who have three or more children under the age of 18; minors who arrived unaccompanied by a legal guardian; and if the total income per family member does not exceed four subsistence minimums.

The Deputy Prime Minister proposed to expand the list of categories of vulnerable population strata, to whom IDP payments will be extended for another six months.

"I propose to extend such payments to families of IDPs with minor children in regions where day care facilities do not operate. We have to support our people who have found themselves in difficult life circumstances as a result of armed aggression," Vereshchuk said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, from November 1, 2023, only one application per family is required to get government payments for IDPs.