Kuwait Strongly Deplores Israeli Occupation Incursion Into Gaza's Shifa Hospital

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Wednesday expressed in the strongest terms Kuwait's condemnation of the Israeli occupation forces' storming of Al-Shifa Hospital in the besieged Gaza Strip that threatened the lives of patients and medical teams.

In a statement to KUNA, the Ministry added that this move is a "blatant violation of international laws and norms", mainly the Fourth Geneva Convention regarding the protection of civilians.

The incursion of the hospital is a new crime committed by the Israeli occupation forces that targets the lives of people, property and vital services, it added.

The Israeli occupation forces' targeting of the unarmed Palestinian people, hospitals and other civil facilities is considered a new escalation and a blatant breach of international and international humanitarian law, the statement elaborated.

The Ministry renewed Kuwait's call for the international community and the Security Council to assume their responsibilities and act to halt the continued crimes committed by the Israeli occupation forces in the Gaza Strip and provide international protection to the unarmed Palestinian people, it noted. (end) nma

