Arab League Warns Against Forced Displacement Of Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmad Aboul-Gheit cautioned Wednesday against the "scenario of forced displacement of Palestinians" that is being circulated among some Israeli circles.

This came during a meeting between Aboul-Gheit and Ireland's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Micheal Martin who is currently visiting Cairo, the League said in a statement.

Aboul-Gheit said those who are thinking about this scenario do not realize the "chaos" to could bring to the region.

Displacing the Palestinians from the West Bank or Gaza is a "red line" that is completely rejected by the Arabs since it means liquidating the Palestinian cause through methods that would only destabilize the region, in addition to being a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.

He called on all international powers to pay attention to the great risks of this scenario.

In this regard, he commended Ireland's positions and its continued support for the Palestinian cause, especially during the ongoing war on Gaza.

Aboul-Gheit indicated that many in the Arab region and the Middle East feel extremely frustrated due to the double standards practiced by a number of Western countries regarding the Israeli occupation attacks on Gaza, as if the value of human life differs according to nationality or religion.

He underlined the necessity of reaching an immediate ceasefire as an absolute priority to save lives and provide relief to the people of Gaza being exposed to a horrific humanitarian catastrophe due to the destruction and sabotage that affected all life systems because of the Israeli bombing.

Aboul-Gheit informed the Irish Minister about his appreciation to the situation in light of the decision issued by the Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh last Saturday.

He called on Ireland to play a positive role within the framework of the European Union in order to put pressure to stop the Israeli occupation aggression and deliver aid immediately.

Aboul-Gheit and the Irish minister agreed on refusing targeting the international institutions operating in the Gaza Strip, expressing concern about undermining them that would expose the lives of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza who depend on the work of these organizations to extreme danger. (end)

