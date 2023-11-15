Israeli Occupation Airstrikes On Gaza Mosque, School Kill 53 Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 15 (KUNA) - At least 53 Palestinian civilians were killed and scores others were injured Wednesday by Israeli occupation air raids on a mosque and a school in the Gaza Strip. The Palestinian news agency (WAFA) reported that the occupation jetfighters carried out a new massacre in the Sabra neighborhood in the center of the Gaza Strip tonight when they targeted a mosque in the neighborhood, killing around 50 people, in addition to dozens of wounded.

Separately, three civilians were killed and dozens others injured in an Israeli airstrike on the Malaysian school in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Strip.

WAFA also reported that Israeli warplanes also targeted Palestinian telecommunications towers in the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis, killing a child and injuring several others.

The Israeli occupation forces also bombed the emergency department at the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza, wounding seven of the medical staff there. The number of people killed since the start of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip on October 7, has reached 11,500, including 4,710 children. Around 32,000 people were also wounded. (end) nq

MENAFN15112023000071011013ID1107432370