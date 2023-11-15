US, Chinese Presidents Meet For First Time In Year

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held a meeting Wednesday, which is the first in a year.

"We've known each other for a long time. We haven't always agreed, which is not a surprise to anyone, but our meetings have always been candid, straightforward and useful," Biden said according to a statement by the White House.

He added: "It is paramount that you and I understand each other clearly, leader to leader, with no misconceptions or miscommunication. We have to ensure that competition does not veer into conflict, and we also have to manage it responsibly".

He elaborated that as always, there is no substitute to face to face discussions, adding that he's always found their "discussions straightforward and frank".

Meanwhile, Xi said he looked forward to have an "in-depth exchange of views".

"Planet Earth is big enough for the two countries to succeed, and one country's success is an opportunity for the other," Xi said through an interpreter.

He went to say that: "China-US relationship has never been smooth sailing over the last 50 years or more," and "turning their back on each other is not an option."

"As long as they respect each other, coexist in peace - they will be fully capable of rising above differences," he said.

Xi said to Biden "You and I are at the helm of China, US relations. I look forward to having an in-depth exchange."

The meeting featured also US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Chinese peer, as well as American Secretaries of Treasury and Commerce.

It is the first visit of the Chinese President to the United States in six years. It comes after a visit made by his country's foreign minister to Washington last month, during which he met with President Biden, Blinken and some senior American officials, including National Security Advisor.

The gathering between the US President and his Chinese peer was held on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Meeting, which is being held San Francisco, California. (end)

