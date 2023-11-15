Omani Foreign Minister Starts Official Visit To Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi commenced Wednesday an official visit to Kuwait.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah welcomed the Omani guest and his accompanying delegation at the Kuwait International Airport.

The Omani guests were also welcomed at the airport by the Assistant Foreign Minister for Gulf Cooperation Council Affairs, Ambassador Salem Al-Zamanan, Assistant Foreign Minister for Protocol Affairs, Ambassador Nabil Al-Dakhil, the Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to the Sultanate of Oman Dr. Muhammad Al-Hajri, Assistant Foreign Minister for the Forein Affairs Minister's Office - Minister Plenipotentiary Nawaf Abdullatif Al-Ahmad, and the Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to the State of Kuwait Dr. Saleh Al-Kharusi and several senior officials of the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry. (end)

