UNSC Passes Resolution Calling For Extended Humanitarian Pauses In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- The UN Security Council passed Wednesday a resolution calling for urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors throughout the Gaza Strip.

The resolution also demands that that all parties respect international law, particularly concerning civilian protection and urges immediate release of all hostages held by Hamas.

The Malta resolution was passed, with 12 members in favor, none against, and three countries abstaining, Russia, the United States and the United Kingdom.

The affirmative vote came following four unsuccessful efforts to take action last month.

A US veto in late October triggered the UN General Assembly to convene its resumed tenth emergency special session on the crisis, which adopted on 26 October a resolution calling for a humanitarian truce and civilian protection with a majority of 120 member states voting in favor, 14 against and 45 abstentions. (end)

