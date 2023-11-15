Italy's Former PM Calls For Suspending Arms Supplies To Israel

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ROME, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- Giuseppe Conte, the leader of the Five Star Movement and former prime minister of Italy Wednesday called on his country's government to suspending arms supplies to Israel amid its war on the Gaza Strip.
"Immediately suspend arms supplies to Israel. My government has done this with some countries," Conte said in the House of Representatives in reply to question time, addressing Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.
"To do this you only need one thing that you lack: courage."
He criticized the Italian government for abstaining in the United Nations General Assembly's voting on a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, terming it as a "cowardly" stance that negatively affects Italy's traditional role in promoting dialogue in the Middle East. (end)
