UN Relief Chief: Carnage In Gaza Cannot Be Allowed To Continue

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- The UN relief chief warned Wednesday that the carnage in the Gaza Strip can't be allowed to continue "as it reaches new levels of horror every day".

In a press statement, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said lamented that "the world continues to watch in shock as hospitals come under fire, premature babies die, and an entire population is deprived of the basic means of survival".

"This cannot be allowed to continue," he stressed.

The UN official urged that the warring parties must respect international humanitarian law, agree to a humanitarian ceasefire and stop the fighting.

He affirmed that the United Nations and its humanitarian partners, present in Gaza for decades, are committed to responding to the mounting humanitarian needs, guided, as always, by the principles of humanity, impartiality, neutrality and independence.

He urged the international community to do everything in their power to support and implement a comprehensive plan to alleviate the suffering of civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Griffiths' ten-point plan calls for facilitating aid agencies' efforts to bring in a continuous flow of aid convoys and to do so safely; opening additional crossing points for aid and commercial trucks to enter, including Kerem Shalom; and allowing the UN, other humanitarian organizations and public and private sector entities access to fuel in sufficient quantities to deliver aid and provide basic services.

It also entails enabling humanitarian organizations to deliver aid throughout Gaza without impediment or interference; allowing the UN to expand the number of safe shelters for displaced people in schools and other public facilities across Gaza and ensure that they remain places of safety throughout hostilities.

The plan also includes improving a humanitarian notification mechanism that would help spare civilians and civilian infrastructure from hostilities and would help to facilitate humanitarian access, allowing the UN to set up relief distribution hubs for civilians, in accordance with needs.

It also calls for allowing civilians to move to safer areas and to voluntarily return to their residences; funding the humanitarian response, now amounting to USD 1.2 billion and implementing a humanitarian ceasefire to allow basic services to restart and essential commercial trade to resume.

"Such a ceasefire is also vital to facilitate the delivery of aid, allow the release of hostages, and provide respite to civilians. These are the actions required to rein in the carnage," the UN official stressed.

The plan is comprehensive, and we are determined to push for every step, but we need broad international support. The world must act before it is too late," he cautioned. (end)

