Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed in the strongest terms Kuwait's condemnation of the Israeli occupation forces' storming of Al-Shifa Hospital in the besieged Gaza Strip.

KUWAIT - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs voiced Kuwait's condemnation and denunciation of the Israeli occupation forces' bombardment of Jordan's field hospital in the Gaza Strip.

KUWAIT - The 20th relief plane took off from the Kuwaiti air bridge carrying aid from the "Fazaa for Palestine" initiative, heading to Al-Arish Airport to help Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

KUWAIT - Kuwait witnesses rain and is expected to continue throughout the country until Thursday midnight.

RAMALLAH - At least 53 Palestinian civilians were killed and scores others were injured by Israeli occupation air raids on a mosque and a school in the Gaza Strip.

NEW YORK - The UN Security Council passed a resolution calling for urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors throughout the Gaza Strip.

NEW YORK - The UN relief chief warned that the carnage in the Gaza Strip can't be allowed to continue "as it reaches new levels of horror every day".

MADRID - Spanish Socialist Prime Minister-designate Pedro Sanchez said that his new government would "work in Europe and in Spain to recognize the Palestinian state." 2459099 ROME - Giuseppe Conte, the leader of the Five Star Movement and former prime minister of Italy Wednesday called on his country's government to suspending arms supplies to Israel.

KUALA LUMPUR - Defense Ministers of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) called for ending the war in Gaza while also underlining necessity of global cooperation to extend humanitarian corridors there. (end) ibi

