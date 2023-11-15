Germany's Commerzbank Leads With New Crypto Custody License

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Commerzbank has made a groundbreaking move in a significant development for Germany's financial sector. The bank recently received a crypto custody license from German regulators. This announcement on November 15 marked a pivotal moment in the country's banking industry.

Commerzbank is at the forefront of digital innovation as the first full-service German bank to obtain this license. This achievement aligns with the German Banking Act's legal framework. It enables Commerzbank to offer custody of crypto assets and explore further digital asset services. This step signifies a significant leap forward in integrating traditional banking with the evolving digital asset world.

Jörg Oliveri del Castillo-Schulz, the bank's Chief Operating Officer, highlighted the importance of this development . He described the acquisition of the license as an“important milestone.” This move reflects the bank's dedication to leveraging cutting-edge technologies. It lays a solid foundation for supporting customers in digital assets.

Commerzbank's immediate plan involves establishing a platform that combines security and reliability. This platform will adhere strictly to local regulations. It aims to assist institutional clients in managing crypto assets through blockchain technology.

This development follows a similar trend in Germany's banking sector. DZ Bank , the country's third-largest bank, also revealed its crypto custody services for institutional investors earlier in November.

DZ Bank's announcement about its new platform for processing and storing digital financial instruments was notable. The bank applied for a crypto custody license in June 2023. This move will allow institutional and private customers to engage in cryptocurrency transactions.

The landscape of cryptocurrency custody services in Germany is rapidly expanding. BitGo, a U.S.-based crypto custody firm, also received a German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority license. This was a significant step for BitGo, allowing it to align with local regulations. The firm has been operating a dedicated local subsidiary in Germany for three years.

The last year has seen remarkable growth in Germany's crypto landscape. Deutsche WertpapierServiceBank, for example, launched its wpNex crypto trading platform in March. This platform offers access to the digital asset industry to over 1,200 banks and savings banks in Germany.

The post Germany's Commerzbank Leads with New Crypto Custody License appeared first on CryptoMode .