Saudi Health Offers Free Influenza Vaccines Via App Necessary Winter Dose To Fight Infections And Limit Spread

Riyadh:

Saudi Health encouraged all to book an appointment and receive the seasonal influenza vaccine through the SEHHATY app.

In a statement released early November, the ministry emphasized the importance of vaccinations to prevent influenza and respiratory diseases. Even if infected vaccinations help reduce side effects associated with the virus.

Influenza is an acute viral infection that spreads easily and affects all ages. It is transmitted by inhaling droplets containing the virus or touching contaminated surfaces and typically takes 2-4 days to incubate.

With the winter season coming, Saudi Health reported that patients with chronic diseases, children, the elderly, pregnant women, and healthcare providers are mostly at risk of infection.