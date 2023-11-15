Exploring Potential Scenarios For Further Drops In Mortgage Rates

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Irvine, California, 15th November 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , Recent developments in the mortgage market have witnessed a modest decline in interest rates, marking the most significant single-week drop since July 2022. While the marginal decrease brought today's rates to 7.61%, this news offers a welcome respite for homebuyers and those contemplating refinancing, especially in the wake of rates reaching their highest point since 2000.

According to Joel Kan, Vice President and Deputy Chief Economist at the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), the recent rate drop can be attributed to various factors, including the U.S. Treasury's issuance update, a dovish tone from the Federal Reserve in the November FOMC statement, and data indicating a slower job market. Despite increased mortgage applications for both purchases and refinancing, they linger at low levels, with the purchase index trailing more than 20% behind last year's pace due to limited available inventory.

While any decrease in mortgage rates is a positive development, achieving a more manageable range remains a significant challenge. Although the 3% rates from 2020 and 2021 may not return soon, potential scenarios exist in which mortgage rates could further drop in the upcoming weeks and months.

Rates Could Remain Paused:

The recent drop in mortgage rates aligns with the Federal Reserve's decision to pause interest rate hikes. Following their choice to leave rates untouched in both the September and October meetings, there's a possibility they might maintain this stance in the December meeting. If they decide to keep rates unchanged, the potential for another rate drop exists, although its extent may be influenced by the Fed's decisions on the benchmark rate.

Explore today's mortgage rate options here .

The Federal Reserve's Impact on Benchmark Rates:

A critical factor influencing mortgage rates is the benchmark interest rate, currently at a 22-year high within the range of 5.25% to 5.50%. The Federal Reserve's decision regarding this rate holds significant weight, and any cut in this range could yield benefits for both homebuyers and those seeking to refinance. Although reaching today's rate range took about 18 months and multiple rate increases, a swift decline similar to the increase is unlikely. Nevertheless, any reduction in the benchmark interest rate, regardless of the reason, will invariably lead to a decrease in mortgage rates. The extent of the reduction in mortgage interest rates is directly tied to the depth of the cut in the benchmark rate.

Inflation's Influence on Mortgage Rates:

Another crucial factor tied to the movement of mortgage rates is the broader battle against inflation. Presently, inflation stands at 3.7%, surpassing the Fed's target of 2%. While this figure is higher than desired, it represents a notable decrease from the levels experienced in 2022. The ongoing efforts to combat inflation have shown some success, and if this trend continues, resulting in inflation leveling off to meet the Fed's target, mortgage rate drops become inevitable. Discussions about two rate decreases in 2024 have already emerged in the event of a successful inflation control strategy.

E Mortgage Capital , Inc. remains vigilant in monitoring these market dynamics, committed to providing insight and expertise to homeowners navigating the evolving landscape of mortgage rates.

For further information, please visit or contact

Follow E Mortgage Capital on LinkedIn and Facebook for updates.

Media Contact:

Joseph Shalaby

CEO, E Mortgage Capital, Inc.

NMLS #393535

DRE #01704228

(949) 954-6584