China's Jiangxi To Build A Fusion-Fission Reactor

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Southeastern China's Jiangxi province is going to build a fusion-fission power plant for more than 20 billion yuan (US$2.7 billion), with a target of continuously generating 100 megawatts (MW) of electricity.

Jiangxi Electronic Group, a state-owned enterprise, said in a statement on Tuesday that Lianovation Superconductor and CNNC Fusion (Chengdu) Design and Research Institute signed a cooperation framework agreement on November 12 to jointly build a fusion-fission reactor in the province.



Lianovation Superconductor is a unit of the Jiangxi Electronic Group. CNNC refers to the China National Nuclear Corp, also a state-owned-enterprise.



Chinese media said the fusion-fission reactor will be built in Jiangxi, instead of in a fusion energy hub such as Chengdu or Hefei, because Lianovation Superconductor is located in the province, which is famous for its copper resources.

Copper is a key metal for making superconductor materials, such as yttrium barium copper oxide (YBCO), that are used to make coils of magnets in reactors. Superconducting materials create no resistance for electric current to pass through at an absolute zero temperature (minus 273.15 degrees celsius).

A fission-fusion power reactor diagram. Image: China Academy of Engineering Physics

According to Lianovation Superconductor's website , the company is developing high-temperature superconducting (HTS) magnets that can operate at 20 degrees Kelvin (minus 253.15 degrees celsius).

Technology experts say HTS magnets will be commonly used in fusion reactors in future.

“The implementation of the project will be of great national strategic significance and is also a key measure to win the global future energy competition,” said the Jiangxi Electronic Group.