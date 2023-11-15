SEDA Experts Expands Its Counterparty Risk And LIBOR Transition Expert Witness Practice

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) New York, NY, November 15, 2023 – SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Bradley Ziff joined the firm as Managing Director.

“It is with great pleasure that I welcome Bradley on board. His expertise in counterparty risk and LIBOR transition will contribute to fulfilling our ongoing commitment to providing our clients with the highest level of expertise across the financial industry,” said Damiano Colnago, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

Bradley Ziff is a world class expert in counterparty and credit risk, the LIBOR transition and issues surrounding central clearing as a risk mitigant. Over the past thirty years, Brad has led multiple global benchmarking projects focusing on different aspects of capital and financial markets. Most recently, from 2019-2021, Brad led multiple benchmarking reports on the Transition from LIBOR/IBORS to Alternative Reference Rates. In 2022, Brad completed work on Department of Treasury RFI on Post Trade Transparency on Treasury Securities. In March and October of 2023, Brad was responsible for two highly influential reports on Central Clearing in response to a proposed rulemaking from the SEC which were shared across the industry and among numerous regulatory bodies.

Mr. Ziff's practice expertise included serving as the CEO of ISDA for five years which included major regulatory, legal and operational enhancements including recognition of swaps under the Bankruptcy Code Amendments of 1991; passage of the Futures Trading and Practices legislation and substantial buildouts of the ISDA Master Agreement.

After this, Mr. Ziff spent seven years at Arthur Andersen as their head of strategy for Derivatives and lead major studies and reports on counterparty risk management and global best practices for the industry.

Mr. Ziff was a Partner at Oliver Wyman Financial Services from 2001 through 2013 in their Finance and Risk and Corporate and Institutional Banking Practices. He directed the firms' efforts on Alternative and Institutional Investor practices with dozens of engagements on strategy, prime finance/prime brokerage and risk strategies. Brad has worked on behalf of all the top 25 global banks in enhancing their sales, distribution, operational, business strategies in building out their broader business initiatives in funding, balance sheet, equity and fixed income prime finance offerings. Those projects included multiple additional benchmarking and best practice initiatives across legal and credit risk, policies and procedures, controls and developing prime finance strategies for numerous niche players for participants in North America, Europe/UK, APAC, Australia and emerging markets. Mr. Ziff provided global insight related to critical risk management issues facing participants in financial markets and business development efforts. He also reviewed market best practices, topics related to Basel and Solvency II, Dodd Frank, Volcker Rule, European Market Infrastructure Regulation and numerous investor and other regulatory challenges.

Mr. Ziff also served as the Senior Risk Advisor at Misys Global (now Finastra) meeting with hundreds of clients worldwide on key risk and capital markets issues facing the industry. Bradley currently serves as a Senior Policy Adviser at the Regulatory Intelligence group.

