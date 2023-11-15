(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Iraq's Federal Supreme Court has issued a ruling terminating the appointment of the Speaker of the Parliament, Mohammed Rikani al-Halbousi (pictured below), and ending the membership of a rival Sunni MP, Laith Mustafa Hamoud al-Dulaimi, effective from the date of the judgment on November 14, 2023.

"This decision is final and binding on all authorities," the FSC said in a statement, which gave no reason for the decision.

Considered to be the country's most powerful Sunni politician, Halbousi was the youngest person to serve as Speaker when first appointed in 2018 at the age of 37. He was re-elected for a second term in January 2022. Halbousi formerly held the position of Governor of Anbar.

Al Jazeera reports that the ministers of culture, planning and industry have handed in their resignations in protest at the decision.







(Sources: Federal Supreme Court, Al Jazeera)

The post Supreme Court Ousts Speaker of Parliament; Ministers Resign first appeared on Iraq Business News .