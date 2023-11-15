J & K Admin Has Taken Holistic Measures For Welfare Of Tribals: LG

Sinha made these remarks while attending the launch ceremony of 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra', by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, virtually, at Raj Bhawan here on Wednesday.

In J&K, the Sankalp Yatra was flagged off from Budhal, Rajouri and Gurez, Bandipora. People, Panchayati Raj institutions and government officials attended the launch function.

The LG expressed gratitude to the PM for starting outreach activities in tribal districts of Bandipora and Rajouri to achieve saturation of flagship schemes, on birth anniversary of legendary tribal freedom fighter, Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

He lauded the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra initiative aimed at reaching out to vulnerable who are eligible under various schemes but have not benefitted.

“This endeavour of the central government with the objective of reaching the unreached, to generate awareness about tribal, rural and urban schemes, to interact with beneficiaries and enrolment of potential beneficiaries will make a significant contribution in socio-economic empowerment of tribal community, poor, deprived and weaker sections of the society,” he said.

Sinha also shared the efforts of his administration, under the guidance of PM, for the welfare of the tribal population.

“Since August 2019 tribal welfare was given top priority by the administration and various initiatives were launched cutting across sectors to empower tribal communities of J&K UT,” he said.

He said the administration has taken significant initiatives for the holistic welfare of tribal communities.

The LG called for collective efforts from citizens, stakeholders, community leaders, social organizations and administration to address the focus areas for tribal districts under Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra including sickle cell anaemia elimination, enrolment in EKLAVYA, Scholarships, Forest Rights titles, Self Help Groups and Van Dhan Vikas Kendra.

He further directed all District Commissioners and Administrative officials to focus on saturation of individual forest rights.

In other districts, the outreach activities will start from 3rd week of November. Route plan for IEC Vans has been prepared and control room has also been established at UT and District level for overall coordination.

